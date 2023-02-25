ICSI CS December Result 2022 was announced today @icsi.edu

Candidates will be required to log in with their Username and Password in order to access their ICSI exam results in 2022 on the official page. To learn more, keep reading:

Go to the official website at icsi.edu and select the link labeled "CS Professional, Executive December 2022 Result."

Next, enter your credentials to gain access to the results.

The next screen will show the results, which you can easily download and print.

Anyone interested can take the next round of the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exams between June 1 and June 10, 2023. The registration period for the June session starts tomorrow, i.e. February 26, 2023.