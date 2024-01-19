RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Unveiling 5696 Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, and Selection Process

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially announced the recruitment notification for the position of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) on January 18, 2024, through the Employment Newspaper. This article provides comprehensive insights into the RRB ALP Recruitment 2024, including details about the application process, eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, and other crucial information.

Key Highlights

Post Name: Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

Vacancies: 5696

Application Period: January 20 to February 19, 2024

Official Website: Indian Railways

Application Process

The application window for the ALP position is set to open from January 20 to February 19, 2024, on the official website of RRBs. Eligible candidates should keep an eye on the release of the detailed advertisement on January 20, 2024, which will activate the application form submission link.

RRB ALP Notification 2024

The official notification for the ALP recruitment will be available on the RRB website starting January 20, 2024. Aspirants can download the notification to verify crucial details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, and vacancy distribution across different zones.

RRB ALP Vacancy Distribution

The total number of vacancies for the Assistant Loco Pilot position is 5696, distributed across various regions of India. The detailed vacancy list for each region will be provided in the official notification released on January 20, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates aspiring to become ALPs must fulfill one of the following criteria:

Matriculation from a recognized State or Central board with an ITI Trade certificate from SCVT/NCVT in the respective discipline.

Or 3-year Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or Automobile Engineering, or a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from an AICTE recognized institution.

Age Limit

Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years as of July 01, 2024. Age relaxations of 3 and 5 years are applicable for OBC (NCL) and SC/ST candidates, respectively.

Application Fee

General/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): ₹500

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWDs/Female/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward Class: ₹250

Selection Process

The selection process for the ALP position involves three stages:

CBT I (Computer Based Test I):

Mode: Online

Duration: 60 minutes

Sections: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on Current Affairs

Number of Questions: 75

Marks: 75

Marking Scheme: 1 mark for each correct answer, negative marking of ⅓ mark for each incorrect answer.

CBT II (Computer Based Test II):

Mode: Online

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Sections

Part A: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on Current Affairs

Part B: Relevant Trade

Number of Questions:

Part A: 100

Part B: 75

Marks:

Part A: 100

Part B: 75

Marking Scheme: 1 mark for each correct answer, negative marking of ⅓ mark for each incorrect answer.