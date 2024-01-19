RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Unveiling 5696 Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, and Selection Process

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially announced the recruitment notification for the position of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) on January 18, 2024, through the Employment Newspaper. This article provides comprehensive insights into the RRB ALP Recruitment 2024, including details about the application process, eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, and other crucial information.
Post Name: Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
Vacancies: 5696
Application Period: January 20 to February 19, 2024
Official Website:
The application window for the ALP position is set to open from January 20 to February 19, 2024, on the official website of RRBs. Eligible candidates should keep an eye on the release of the detailed advertisement on January 20, 2024, which will activate the application form submission link.
The official notification for the ALP recruitment will be available on the RRB website starting January 20, 2024. Aspirants can download the notification to verify crucial details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, and vacancy distribution across different zones.
The total number of vacancies for the Assistant Loco Pilot position is 5696, distributed across various regions of India. The detailed vacancy list for each region will be provided in the official notification released on January 20, 2024.
Candidates aspiring to become ALPs must fulfill one of the following criteria:
Matriculation from a recognized State or Central board with an ITI Trade certificate from SCVT/NCVT in the respective discipline.
Or 3-year Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or Automobile Engineering, or a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from an AICTE recognized institution.
Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years as of July 01, 2024. Age relaxations of 3 and 5 years are applicable for OBC (NCL) and SC/ST candidates, respectively.
General/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): ₹500
SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWDs/Female/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward Class: ₹250
The selection process for the ALP position involves three stages:
Mode: Online
Duration: 60 minutes
Sections: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on Current Affairs
Number of Questions: 75
Marks: 75
Marking Scheme: 1 mark for each correct answer, negative marking of ⅓ mark for each incorrect answer.
Mode: Online
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
Part A: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on Current Affairs
Part B: Relevant Trade
Part A: 100
Part B: 75
Part A: 100
Part B: 75
Marking Scheme: 1 mark for each correct answer, negative marking of ⅓ mark for each incorrect answer.
Conducted for candidates clearing CBT I and II.
Final selection list prepared based on CBAT performance.
To apply for RRB ALP Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:
Visit the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board.
Find the option 'Recruitment of ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) 2024' and click on it.
Enter basic and educational qualification details and proceed to the next page.
Upload documents, including a photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee using debit card, credit card, NET banking, or UPI.
Submit the online application.
The admit card for the computer-based exam will be available on the official website two weeks before the exam date. It includes essential details such as applicant name, date of birth, category, gender, applied post name, and exam center information.
Selected candidates will move to Level 2 of the Pay matrix with an initial salary of ₹19,900, along with allowances such as dearness allowance, house rent allowance, transport allowance, and running allowance based on the distance traveled.
After submitting the online application, candidates can make minor changes in their application form (e.g., corrections in name, DOB) twice within the specified time. However, the registration number, E-mail ID, and mobile number cannot be changed.
This comprehensive guide provides all the necessary information for aspiring candidates looking to apply for RRB ALP Recruitment 2024. Regularly check the official RRB website for updates and notifications. Once the application form is available, ensure you meet the eligibility criteria, submit the application form accurately, and prepare for the ALP exam.