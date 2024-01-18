Ram Mandir Inauguration: Central Govt Offices to Remain Shut for Half Day on Jan 22

As preparations are underway for the historic day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a high-level team to Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir, reports said. The joint team includes officials of MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and experts in cyber matters.