Ram Mandir Inauguration: Central Govt Offices to Remain Shut for Half Day on Jan 22

The Central Government has announced that all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments across the country will be closed for half day on January 22 in view of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.
According to a government order, all central government establishments will be closed till 2:30 pm on the day. The decision was taken keeping in mind overwhelming public sentiments.
The order said that in order to enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 14:30 hours on 22nd January, 2024.
It is also advised that all Ministries/Departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned.
As a part of the intricate rituals leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla was ceremoniously positioned in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, accompanied by jubilant chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'
As preparations are underway for the historic day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a high-level team to Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir, reports said. The joint team includes officials of MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and experts in cyber matters.