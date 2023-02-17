REET 2023 Main Admit Card Download

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board previously confirmed that the REET main admit card would be released today, February 17, 2023. The REET Mains Exam will be held at various testing locations on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023. Candidates who plan to take REET Mains 2023 can obtain their admit card by entering their application number, birth date, and captcha code on the official website OR through SSO Login. Here is everything you need to know about REET 2023.
Visit the RSMSSB's official website at @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in first.
from the homepage, navigate to the admit card section.
View the most recent announcements on the admit card website.
Select the REET Admit Card Download Link.
Type in Your Application Number, Birth Date, and Captcha Code.
then select the Get Admit Card button.
Check the printed information on the REET Mains Admit Card 2023 by downloading it and take a printout.