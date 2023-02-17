REET 2023 Main Admit Card Download

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board previously confirmed that the REET main admit card would be released today, February 17, 2023. The REET Mains Exam will be held at various testing locations on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023. Candidates who plan to take REET Mains 2023 can obtain their admit card by entering their application number, birth date, and captcha code on the official website OR through SSO Login. Here is everything you need to know about REET 2023.

REET 2023 Overview