RPF Recruitment 2024: Vacancies, Eligibility, and Application Process for Sub-Inspectors and Constables

RPF Recruitment 2024: In partnership with the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has published a notice for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (Exe.) and Constables (Exe.). The purpose of this article is to give potential candidates comprehensive information about the requirements for eligibility, the hiring process, age restrictions, educational requirements, and the application process.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Vacancy Details

The RPF/RPSF is looking to fill 2000 Constable positions and 250 Sub-Inspector positions through this recruitment drive. One noteworthy provision is the 10% allotment of open positions to former military personnel, with an extra 15% designated for female applicants.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Recruitment Process

The selection process is divided into three phases:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): The initial phase involves a CBT conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). While the Constable CBT is at the matriculation (Class 10th) level, the Sub Inspector CBT is set at a graduation level. To be eligible, candidates must receive a minimum of 35% of the possible points (30% for SC and ST candidates). Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Only CBT candidates who meet the qualifying requirements advance to this stage, which is administered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after the CBT. Document Verification: The RPF is in charge of the last stage, which is Document Verification. This stage comes before the final selection for candidates who have passed all three phases.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Age Limit

For Sub Inspector (Executive), the age requirement falls between 20 to 25 years, while for Constable (Executive), it is 18 to 25 years. However, candidates from reserved categories are eligible for upper-age relaxation.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Educational Qualification

Sub Inspector: Graduates from a recognized university.

Constable: 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Note: A degree for Sub-Inspectors and a matriculation certificate for Constables from recognized institutions are mandatory.

RPF Recruitment 2024- Overview

The complete details regarding the RPF Recruitment 2024 will be notified with the release of RPF Notification 2024 which is expected soon. The candidates interested and waiting for the RPF Recruitment Notification can have an overview of the recruitment drive summed up on basis of previous notification.