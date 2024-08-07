Transport Department Recruitment 2024 (APSC): Notification, Vacancy, Exam Date, Online Form

The Assam Government has announced the recruitment of 27 Enforcement Inspectors to support its Transport Department.
Successful candidates will be entitled to a competitive pay package and additional allowances as per government regulations. This recruitment drive aims to strengthen the department's capacity to enforce traffic rules, regulations, and ensure road safety within the state.
Name of the Service/Post: Enforcement Inspector (EI) under Transport Department
Open category: 14 posts
Reserved for OBC/14 OBC: 05 posts
Reserved for TT & ADIVASI: 06 posts
Reserved for: 02 posts
Reserved For STP: 01 post
Reserved For STH: 00 posts
Grand Total: 02 posts
Post reserved for PWD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) & Type of Disability: 00 posts
Total Post reserved for Ex-servicemen: 02 posts
Total Reserved for Women (RFW): 00 posts
Reservation as per draft advertisement received from Government against total numbers of posts in the cadre.
Scale of Pay: Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).
Pay scale: Rs. 22,000 to 97,000
Grade Pay: Rs. 9,400
Pay Band: Pay Band - 3
Before filling up the application form, candidates must note the following:
Required certificates relating to age, caste, and minimum educational qualification will be fetched from the OTR (One Time Registration) profile
Candidates must update the OTR profile if any additional documents need to be uploaded in support of the advertised post.
The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.
Proof of residency must be provided through a PRC issued in Assam for educational purposes or an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate. (Upload necessary documents)
A Degree in Arts/Science or Commerce from a University recognized by the Government of Assam.
Alternatively, H.S.S.L.C with a 3-year Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized institute of the Government of Assam/Government of India, and also duly recognized by AICTE.
(Upload all semester/year mark sheets reflecting the subjects and the final pass certificate)
Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not more than 38 years old as of 01/01/2024.
Age relaxation
5 years for SC/ST candidates (up to 43 years)
3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates (up to 41 years) as per Government Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated 25th April 2018.
For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age is 50 years as of 01/01/2024 for the Unreserved category, with further relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates as per Government Notification No. ABP. 48/2009/84 dated 19th December 2022.
Age calculation will be based on the Class X/Class XII Examination Admit Card/Pass Certificate/Marksheet issued by a recognized Central/State Board/Council where the Age/Date of Birth is clearly reflected.
No other documents will be accepted for age proof.
Candidates already in regular Government service (permanent or temporary, excluding casual/ad-hoc/daily wages/hourly paid/contract basis) must upload a certificate issued by the competent authority under whom they are working.
Candidates seeking pay protection, continuation in service, etc., must upload a 'No Objection Certificate (NOC)' issued by the competent authority under whom they are working.
(Upload relevant documents)
As per Government Notification No. ABP.69/2019/17 dated 6th November 2019, candidates must submit a declaration regarding "The Small Family Norms" in Form-A at the time of applying for the post.
(Upload necessary documents)
Starting Date for Online Application: 13-08-2024
Closing Date for Online Application: 13-09-2024
Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: 15-09-2024
Under the Digital India initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, APSC has launched its Online Recruitment portal with the help of CSC-SPV, a MeitY approved organization, which will charge a processing fee of Rs. 40.00 + 18% tax = Rs. 47.20 from each candidate.The Application Fee is as per Government Notification No. FEG.32/2016/B-4 dated 28th October 2016, communicated vide letter No. ABP.60/2014/11 dated 2nd February 2018.
To avail of application fee relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/BPL candidates, a certificate issued by a competent authority must be produced.
Applications without the prescribed fee will not be considered and will be summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained.
Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.
Applicants must apply online through APSC's recruitment website. No other means/mode of application will be accepted and the Application will be summarily rejected.
First-time applicants must register on APSC's recruitment website [https://apscrecruitment.in](https://apscrecruitment.in) by clicking on the "Register Here" link and completing the One Time Registration (OTR) process by providing basic details.
Candidates are advised to register with a valid and active email address. Document verification schedule and requirements regarding copies of certificates to be submitted in respect of claims made in the online application will be communicated to the candidates through the website of the Commission.
After creating an account, applicants need to log in with their credentials.
Provide One Time Registration details such as Personal Information, Educational Qualification, Work Experience, Photo (Min size: 50 KB & Max size: 200 KB, not older than 3 months), and Signature (Min size: 50 KB & Max size: 200 KB), and other required documents.
After submitting these details, applicants can download the One Time Registration details.
Then, click on the Applicant Section => Apply Section link for application form submission.
Read the eligibility criteria and other relevant details carefully before applying. Mandatory fields in the online form are marked with an asterisk (*).
Submit the details of documents like Certificate No., Issue date, Issuing authority, and upload the documents/certificates (whenever asked for) in support of the claims made in the Application Form such as Date of Birth, Experience, Qualification(s), etc. in a PDF file not exceeding 2 MB and legible when printed. Scan documents/certificates in 200 dpi grey scale.
Ensure the pass certificate/mark sheet of the degree clearly states the name of the candidate and the degree awarded or subjects specified.
Verify document details at the time of DOCUMENT VERIFICATION.
Carefully fill in all information in the application form and click on the declarations checkbox to enable the 'Preview' button before final submission.
Ensure all relevant fields are filled in correctly before final submission since editing after final submission is not allowed.
Check the legibility of uploaded documents through the preview option before final submission.
After previewing, click 'Submit' for final submission or 'Cancel' for necessary corrections.
Pay the application fee along with the processing fee as applicable.
Application fee once paid will not be refunded.
In case of payment failure, click 'Validate Payment' to verify the payment from the bank. For double debit issues, the bank will automatically refund the fee within 5-7 working days.
Upon successful application completion, an auto-generated email will be sent to the registered email ID.
Applications without payment will not be considered.
Applicants can fill their online form through Common Service Centers if they lack a debit card/internet banking.
Submit only one Online Recruitment Application for each post. If multiple applications are submitted, ensure that the one with the higher "Application Number" is complete in all respects, including fee payment. Fee paid against one "Application Number" cannot be adjusted against another.
After submitting the online application, take a printout of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application and retain the hard copy.
Submit the Online Recruitment Application well in advance without waiting for the closing date.
For payment-related issues, contact the GRAS Helpline at 1800-212-148-866 (from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on all working days) or visit the website.
For other issues related to the online application form, email cceapsc@gmail.com or call 1800-572-2343 (from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days).
Candidates must ensure they fulfill all eligibility conditions before applying. Admission at all selection stages will be provisional and subject to verification of eligibility conditions. If found ineligible at any stage, candidature will be canceled.
- Candidates must ensure they meet the prescribed physical standards where required.
Requests for withdrawal of candidature will not be entertained after application submission.
No changes to category (caste, etc.) or sub-categories will be allowed after submission of the original application form.
Candidates providing incorrect information may be disqualified from appearing for any post advertised by the Commission for a specified period.
False declarations/statements will result in application rejection and potential penalties as per prevailing rules/laws.
Candidates must produce identity proof such as Pan Card, Driving License, Passport, Current ID card issued by educational institutions, Voter ID Card, or Aadhar Card at the time of Screening/Written test.
Eligibility of all candidates will be determined based on the closing date for submitting the Online Recruitment Application on the website
Candidates must attend document verification at a specified place, as fixed by the Commission. Travel or other expenses will not be defrayed by the Commission.
Candidates must be in sound bodily health and may be required to undergo a medical examination.
Final results will be communicated through the APSC website/Newspaper. Interim inquiries about the result are unnecessary and will not be entertained. The Commission does not correspond with candidates about reasons for non-selection.
Canvassing in any form will disqualify a candidate.
Applicants must produce the hardcopy of the online application along with the following original documents/certificates and self-attested copies during document verification:
Class-X/Class-XII Examination Admit Card/Pass Certificate/Marksheet issued by the Central/State Board clearly indicating the Date of Birth.
Certificates and mark sheets of all examinations from HSLC onwards up to the qualifying examination.
Degree/Diploma certificate along with mark-sheets for all academic years/semesters. In the absence of a Degree/Diploma certificate, a provisional certificate along with mark sheets will be accepted.
- Issued by the Government of Assam for candidates seeking reservation as SC/ST/OBC/MOBC, indicating the candidate's caste, the Act/Order under which the caste is recognized, and the candidate's place of residence.
Issued by the Government of Assam (if applicable).
Related to the Assam Public Services (Application of Small Family Norms in Direct Recruitment) Rules, 2019, as published in Notification No: ABP.69/2019/17 dated Dispur, 6th November 2019. This can be downloaded from the APSC website [] (Forms & Downloads Section).
Documentary support for any other claims made.
The date of birth mentioned in the Online Recruitment Application is final. No requests for changes will be entertained. Only the Class X/Class XII Board Examination Admit Card/Pass Certificate/Marksheet, which clearly records the date of birth, will be accepted for age determination.
Candidates must not furnish false particulars or suppress any material information in the application form. They should not tamper with any entry in a document or submit a tampered/fabricated document. Discrepancies between documents must be explained.
Candidates must ensure that all necessary documents are uploaded before the final submission of the application. No additional documents will be accepted after the final submission, and no requests for document submission will be entertained once the online application process is over.
The selection procedure will be notified later through a corrigendum/addendum, if required. The Commission will determine the selection provision for any post/posts or service/services based on the status, cadre, and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised posts/services.