UPSC CSE 2023: Modify UPSC application at upsc.gov.in; Learn details here

The UPSC CSE 2023 preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2023, in an offline format. Registrants can now make changes to their applications on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in). Applicants who have already submitted their forms for the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2023 can now access a dedicated window to edit their information online. So somehow, if you mistyped anything before or need to provide updated information on your application, now is the time. You have time until February 28, 2023, to revise your UPSC IAS 2023 application.

Furthermore, during this revision period, no new applications can be submitted.