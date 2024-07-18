1 Dead, 7 Injured in Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express Derailment: NFR

In a tragic incident earlier today, the 15904 Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations near Gonda Junction, under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway. The derailment, which occurred around 2:37 PM, resulted in the overturning of four to five coaches towards the front of the train.
Upon receiving the distressing news, medical teams and senior officials from the Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway swiftly mobilized to the site to commence rescue operations.
As of the latest reports, one fatality has been confirmed, and seven individuals have sustained injuries. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with further details awaited on the exact number of casualties and the extent of injuries, informed Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway to the media.
Helpline numbers have been activated at various stations across the affected regions to provide assistance and information:
Tinsukia: 9957555984
Furkating: 9957555966
Mariani: 6001882410
Simalguri: 8789543798
Tinsukia: 9957555959
Dibrugarh: 9957555960
Katihar: 9771441956, 9002041952
Kishanganj: 06456226794, 7542028020
New Jalpaiguri: 6287801758
Siliguri: 9749397735
Alipurduar: 9046226635, 03564-270870, 03564-270871
New Coochbehar: 7605036155
New Alipurduar: 7595001310
Kokrajhar: 9046007023
Guwahati: 0361 2731621, 622, 623
Kamakhya: 0361 2670086
Lumding: 03674 263120, 263126
Gonda: 8957400965
Lucknow: 8957409292
Gorakhpur: 05512208169
Railway authorities have also initiated diversions to manage the flow of train services in the region.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam has been briefed on the situation and is actively overseeing response efforts in coordination with relevant authorities.
Rescue and recovery operations are continuing at the site as authorities work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers affected by this unfortunate incident.