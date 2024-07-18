Assam

1 Dead, 7 Injured in Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express Derailment: NFR

Upon receiving the distressing news, medical teams and senior officials from the Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway swiftly mobilized to the site to commence rescue operations.
1 Dead, 7 Injured in Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express Derailment: NFR
1 Dead, 7 Injured in Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express Derailment: NFR
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident earlier today, the 15904 Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations near Gonda Junction, under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway. The derailment, which occurred around 2:37 PM, resulted in the overturning of four to five coaches towards the front of the train.

Upon receiving the distressing news, medical teams and senior officials from the Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway swiftly mobilized to the site to commence rescue operations.

As of the latest reports, one fatality has been confirmed, and seven individuals have sustained injuries. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with further details awaited on the exact number of casualties and the extent of injuries, informed Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway to the media.

Helpline numbers have been activated at various stations across the affected regions to provide assistance and information:

  • Tinsukia: 9957555984

  • Furkating: 9957555966

  • Mariani: 6001882410

  • Simalguri: 8789543798

  • Tinsukia: 9957555959

  • Dibrugarh: 9957555960

  • Katihar: 9771441956, 9002041952

  • Kishanganj: 06456226794, 7542028020

  • New Jalpaiguri: 6287801758

  • Siliguri: 9749397735

  • Alipurduar: 9046226635, 03564-270870, 03564-270871

  • New Coochbehar: 7605036155

  • New Alipurduar: 7595001310

  • Kokrajhar: 9046007023

  • Guwahati: 0361 2731621, 622, 623

  • Kamakhya: 0361 2670086

  • Lumding: 03674 263120, 263126

  • Gonda: 8957400965

  • Lucknow: 8957409292

  • Gorakhpur: 05512208169

Railway authorities have also initiated diversions to manage the flow of train services in the region.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam has been briefed on the situation and is actively overseeing response efforts in coordination with relevant authorities.

Rescue and recovery operations are continuing at the site as authorities work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers affected by this unfortunate incident.

1 Dead, 7 Injured in Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express Derailment: NFR
Dibrugarh - Chandigarh Express Derails Near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)
North Eastern Railway
Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express Derailment

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/1-dead-7-injured-in-chandigarh-dibrugarh-express-derailment-nfr
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com