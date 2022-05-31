1 Dead, 8 Injured As Van Falls Into Gorge In Assam's Cachar

At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in a road accident in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident happened when the Maruti van in which they were travelling in suddenly lost control and fell in to a 50-feet deep gorge.

The incident was reported at Nepali basti area near Kumbrigram when the van with passengers on-board was travelling from Kumbha village.

Following the incident, nearby locals informed Indian Army jawans at a camp located close to the incident area, after which, rescue efforts were initiated.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention soon after.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as Manik Tantibai, a resident of Kumbhirgram tea estate.

Silchar police also reached the scene upon receiving information and recovered the body of the deceased for post mortem.

