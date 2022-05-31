Assam Teacher Gets Life Term For Sexually Abusing Minor Student

A school teacher in Assam’s Goalpara district has been awarded life imprisonment by a local court for sexually abusing a minor girl student.

The Special Court of Goalpara on Monday passed a judgment for life imprisonment to Humayun Kabir who is a teacher at a private school located at Goalpara town.

A fine of Rs 50,000 was also been imposed by the court.

As per reports, the accused person had allegedly sexually abused a a minor inside the school premise in 2018.

Later, the family members of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Goalpara Sadar police station and a case was registered.

Advocate Sanjay Sarma said that the Special Judge Court of Sharmila Bhuyan passed the final judgment in connection with the sexual molestation case which was registered in 2018.

"The court has awarded life imprisonment to the accused person and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, and in case of default of payment, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for a further period of one year under the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act," Sarma said.

