1 Dead After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom in Assam's Majuli

In a tragic incident, one person lost his life and two others fell seriously ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Assam's Majuli.
The incident reportedly occurred at the Borpamowa village of Jengraimukh in Majuli. The deceased person has been identified as Tulsi Pegu (66), sources confirmed.
The affected persons have been identified as Muhikanta Pegu (70) and Sanjib Pegu (25), both hailing from Borpomowa village. The two persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Pitambardev Goswami District Hospital, sources said.
Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent further cases of poisoning in the area.