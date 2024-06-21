From Poison to Prevention: Golaghat's Mushroom Safety Struggle

What the Health Department authorities says?

Pratidin Time Digital Desk recently approached the Director of Health Services, Golaghat district to enquire about how the people in the district have been affected after the consumption of mushrooms. An official of the Office of the joint director, Health Service, Golaghat, not willing to be named, said that as compared to the last year, the number of cases have subsequently reduced. However, on inquiring about the number of cases in the past 10 years in the district, the health official could not produce significant data. This comes as a shock regarding an issue which has been plaguing the district for the last two decades.

The health official confirmed that in the year 2023, a total of 53 cases were reported along with four deaths in the Golaghat district. Among these, three persons died in Merapani and another in Khumtai regions. On the other hand, in 2024, there has been no loss of lives due to the consumption of mushrooms till date, however, 30 people were hospitalized, showing a reduction in the number of cases, confirmed the health official.