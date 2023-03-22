Assam: 1 Held for Assaulting On-Duty Cops in Dakshin Kamrup

One of the masterminds behind assaulting on-duty police in Assam’s Dakshin Kamrup was arrested on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Rangapani area of Sontali where miscreants attacked on police who visited the area to arrest a rape accused, sources informed.

The mastermind has been identified as Dildar Hussain.

Last Friday, miscreants attacked on police who went there to apprehend a rape accused, identified as Munnaf Ali.

At least three policemen were grievously injured when the miscreants attacked on them.

It has come to fore that the miscreants also attempted to snatch their service pistols however, were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the police have lodged an FIR against the miscreants in connection with the matter and so far the police have arrested 14 accused.

On the other hand, many miscreants who were involved in the attack are absconding.