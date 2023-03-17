Man Awarded 25 Years Imprisonment for Sexual Assault on Step-Daughter

One person has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for alleged sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

The incident was reported from Sonapur in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district.

The accused has been identified as Raju Kishan alias Mangra. As per sources, Raju Kishan was arrested by the Sonapur Police in 2019. A special court had sentenced Raju to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.

In addition to this, the District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) of Kamrup asked Raju to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim minor girl.

As per sources, Raju had married another woman who already had a girl child. Raju sexually assaulted the minor girl when his second wife was not present at home. The accused was arrested after locals informed the police about the incident.

In yet another shocking incident earlier this month, a 14-year-old teenager was sexually assaulted at her residence in Guwahati and a man has been booked in connection to it.

According to sources, the heinous act took place near Nabajyoti Club in Hengerabari area when no one was at home and the accused took advantage of the time. It is alleged that the crime was committed by a man, identified as Mridul Talukdar. Meanwhile, the accused is absconding after committing the crime.