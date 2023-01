In a tragic road mishap, one person lost his life on the spot at Komargaon in Assam’s Bokakhat on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred after a night super collided with a vehicle coming from the other side.

The person inside the vehicle identified as Sagar Buragohain died after the incident.

Notably, Sagar was a singer by profession.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident.