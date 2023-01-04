PM Modi, Amit Shah to Visit Nagaland Soon: Neiphiu Rio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah are likely to visit Nagaland soon to discuss the Naga political issue and separate state demand.

This was stated by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio while addressing a sports meet at Zhadima village near Kohima on Tuesday.

According to Rio, Amit Shah will visit the northeastern state on January 6 and hold discussions with leaders of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) over the separate state demand.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit Nagaland in mid January.

The Nagaland chief minister further informed that the state cabinet will also meet prior to the visit of top BJP leaders to the state. Neiphiu Rio added that the visit of Amit Shah will clear the air in regards to reaching a final solution to the vexed Naga political issue.