1 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized in Guwahati, 2 Arrested

The police busted an inter-state drugs network and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday.

One lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 crores were recovered from the possession of the drug peddlers.

Among the two drug peddlers arrested include one employee of the Manipur Police.

Based on intelligence input, a team of Guwahati Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation at Basistha area in Guwahati and intercepted a car coming from Manipur.

During the search operations, the police team recovered 1 lakh Yaba tablets from the car. The arrested persons have been identified as Letmin Singh Haokip and Thaukhuging Haokip, both residents of Manipur.