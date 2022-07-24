1 More Assam Labourer Rescued from Arunachal

One more construction labourer from Assam who had gone missing in Arunachal Pradesh last week has been rescued.

The labourer was rescued on Saturday evening in the forest nearby Furak River in Kurung Kumey district of the neighbouring state.

The rescued labourer was found in a very critical condition and thus was rushed to district hospital at Koloriang along with two other rescued labourers, as per District Commissioner Kurung Kumey Koloriang, Nighee Bengia.

Earlier on Friday, seven out of 19 labourers who went missing in Arunachal were rescued.

Meanwhile, five out of eight people were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper and then taken to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun as their condition was serious and required health treatment.

As many as 19 persons are missing since July 5 from the project site and the body of one labourer was found in a nearby river.

According to a missing report dated July 13 filed by the contractor who had brought them to the state for work, the labourers had allegedly fled the labour camps at the road construction site of BRO in Damin circle on July 5 after being denied leave to return home on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.