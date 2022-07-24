Heroin Recovered from Vehicle in Karbi Anglong, 1 Held

One person has been arrested and heroin has been seized from his possession in Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on specific inputs, a Bolero pick-up vehicle was intercepted at Dilai Tiniali. After conducting through search operations in the vehicle, 19 soap boxes filled with heroin were recovered which were concealed by welding the body of the vehicle. The seized heroin weight around 241 grams.

The vehicle bears registration number AS 02 BC 7638.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Rabindra Das (30), a resident of Howraghat.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.