Assam: 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Kaliabor Road Accident

One person lost his life and two others were injured in a tragic road accident in Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Misa-Roumari after a collision between a dumper and Bolero pickup van.

According to reports, the driver of the Bolero van died on the spot as he was trapped inside the vehicle after the collision.

The Bolero bears registration number AS-02 CC 7331.

The deceased has been identified as Bitu Ahmed, a resident of Dalgaon.

Meanwhile, the other two passengers of the Bolero have been severely injured. They were shifted to the Jakhalabandha hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.