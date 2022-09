Two web portal journalists have been booked for demanding money in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Saturday.

According to sources, the journalists, identified as Amit Kumbang and Suruj Pandey, had demanded a sum total of Rs. 10,000 from a contractor in Silapathar.

The contractor has lodged a complaint at Simen Chapori Police Station in Dhemaji.

The police have launched a probe into the case.