Assam: 10 Fire Tenders Pressed Into Action to Douse Fire in Sonapur

A police official who was present at the spot said, “After reaching the spot, I tried to check if there is any fire-fighting system but so far I couldn’t find any such system installed in this factory. Also, whenever a factory is opened, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required which after inquiry I found they do not possess. As there is no facility for fire-fighting, we had to borrow water from the locals and I suspect it would take hours to douse the fire.”