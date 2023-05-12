Assam: 10 Fire Tenders Pressed Into Action to Douse Fire in Sonapur

As many as ten fire tenders were pressed into action to douse ablaze after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Sonapur along the Assam-Meghalaya border during the early hours of Friday triggering panic among the local residents.
The fire incident took place at Ascent Bamboo Industry where incense sticks and ice-cream sticks are manufactured.
Following the incident, ten fire tenders from Assam and Meghalaya reached the spot to douse the flames and at the moment are still continuing their efforts to put out the fire.
Meanwhile, the fire brigade officials informed that there is no provision of a fire-fighting system or NOC for the factory.
A police official who was present at the spot said, “After reaching the spot, I tried to check if there is any fire-fighting system but so far I couldn’t find any such system installed in this factory. Also, whenever a factory is opened, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required which after inquiry I found they do not possess. As there is no facility for fire-fighting, we had to borrow water from the locals and I suspect it would take hours to douse the fire.”