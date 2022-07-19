10 Injured In Run-Off-Road Crash In Assam's Cachar

At least 10 persons were injured in a run-off-road accident that took place in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the passenger van they were travelling in suddenly lost control and collided with a roadside tree in high speed, injuring all of them.

The incident was reported at National highway no 6 in Katigora area of the district.

It is learned that the van was en route Silchar from Meghalaya when the accident occurred.

The injured persons were later admitted to a First Referral Unit (FRU) hospital for medical attention.

Recently, 15 persons were grievously injured after the ‘Maxximmo’ vehicle in which they were travelling in fell into a ditch near Bhairabkunda area in Udalguri district.

The victims were en-route Danashri river for idol immersion when the incident happened, sources said.