Assam: Man Burns Down House With Wife Inside

According to sources, the husband allegedly locked the house from outside and burnt it down with his wife sleeping inside, resulting in her death.
In a shocking incident, a woman was burnt alive by her own husband in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday night.

The incident has been reported at Rupohihat.

The deceased woman has been identified as Marjina Khatun.

Following the incident, the accused husband, namely Sader Ali, fled the scene and is currently untraceable.

The motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that a manhunt to nab the accused has been initiated.

