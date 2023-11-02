10-Member Team To Visit NHPC Lower Subansiri Dam Site For Detailed Study

In the wake of the recent landslide at the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectricity Project, a 10-member team of the Geology and Energy Department is set to visit the dam site at Gerukamukh in Assam soon.
The 10-member team of top officials will visit the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)-run hydroelectricity project.
According to reports, the team will look into the natural conditions around the project site and will do a detailed study of the power generation scenario.
The team will consist of NHPC's chief managing director along with deputy director of the Department of geological survey.
It may be noted that a recent incident of landslide at the dam site in Gerukamukh led to the death of one labourer and left several injured on October 27.
The identity of the deceased labour was not ascertained immediately, however, it was learnt that the labour hailed from Arunachal Pradesh.
The other injured labourers were being rushed to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH) for better medication.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the authorities of the NHPC said that out of five numbers 9.5m diameter diversion tunnels, the only diversion tunnel number one in use, was been blocked due to a landslide at about 11:30 am on that day.
“The other four numbers of diversion tunnels had already been blocked earlier. As a result, the river flow to the downstream is highly reduced. The dam spillway bay level is 145m msl. The present river flow of 997cum/sec is being stored in the reservoir and water level of the reservoir is increasing. At 1 pm, the water level reached 139m. It is expected the water level to reach 145m by the evening and the river will again flow through the spillway to the downstream normally,” the statement read.