10-Member Team To Visit NHPC Lower Subansiri Dam Site For Detailed Study

“The other four numbers of diversion tunnels had already been blocked earlier. As a result, the river flow to the downstream is highly reduced. The dam spillway bay level is 145m msl. The present river flow of 997cum/sec is being stored in the reservoir and water level of the reservoir is increasing. At 1 pm, the water level reached 139m. It is expected the water level to reach 145m by the evening and the river will again flow through the spillway to the downstream normally,” the statement read.