Rajendra Prasad Assumes Charge as Subansiri Lower Project's ‘Head of Project’

Rajendra Prasad, Group General Manager (Civil) assumed charge as the ‘Head of Project’ of the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation’s (NHPC) 2000MW Subansiri Lower Project on Wednesday.
A graduate in Civil Engineering, Rajendra Prasad has over 32 years of vast experience at NHPC in all aspects of the development of a hydro-project from concept to commissioning. He has rendered his services in some of the prestigious projects of NHPC like Chamera, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Salal Power Station besides Chamkharchhu and Mangdechhu Projects in Bhutan.
Prior to joining Subansiri Lower Project, Prasad rendered his service as the Head of Project of Kiru and Kirthai-II Project of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd which is a joint venture between NHPC and Jammu and Kashmir Government.