10 Opposition Leaders of Assam Move SC Challenging ECI’s Delimitation Proposal

The petition read, “While the Constitution of India envisages an exercise whereby Constituencies are to be readjusted so as to ensure that all constituencies are comprised of an almost equal population, by relying on 2001 census figures, the Election Commission has created three categories of districts and has taken different yardstick for the three categories resulting in possible deviation of up to 33 per cent between the population of the largest and smallest constituency.”

Further, the petition also highlights few statements of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had publicly said that the present exercise will be beneficial to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while being damaging to other opposition parties.