Delimitation Exercise: 11 Opp parties Including Congress Stage Protest in Delhi

Amid growing objection over the delimitation process in Assam, around eleven opposition parties, including the Congress will be submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission against the delimitation exercise being carried out in the state.
On Thursday, leaders of the 11 parties met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to share a representation of their collective opposition to the delimitation exercise.
They held a dharna at Jantar Mantar on Friday before giving their memorandum to the EC.
Apart from the Congress, the parties that have come together to oppose the delimitation exercise include the Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Jatiya Dal, state units of the Trinamool Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), CPI (M-L) Liberation, RJD and JD(U). Earlier, most of these parties had announced an informal alliance to take on the ruling BJP in the state.
In a tweet, Kharge said, “Leaders of 11 opposition parties along with AICC General Secretary, Jitendra Singh, Congress Party’s Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gourav Gogoi, Assam unit chief Bhupen K Borah, CLP Leader Debabrata Saikia and other members of Assam Congress handed over a representation to me regarding our collective objections to the delimitation exercise in the state.”
“A Memorandum in this regard will be given to the Election Commission. Today, these leaders will be sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar,” Kharge said.
“This issue will be taken up on all appropriate forums. The delimitation exercise in Assam needs wider acceptance and consensus within the political spectrum,” the Congress chief added.
The Election Commission’s June 20 draft proposal for a delimitation exercise in Assam has left the opposition Congress and AIUDF agitated.
In a draft delimitation document, the EC while retaining the number of Assembly seats in Assam at 126, and Lok Sabha constituencies at 14 indicated changes in the geographical boundaries of most constituencies, both Assembly and Lok Sabha. This means several seats might now stand scrapped, while new ones have been carved out.
After the draft document came out, there were protests in the state by Opposition parties as well as allies of the BJP.