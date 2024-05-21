Attempted Kidnapping of 10-Year-Old Boy Sparks Sensation in Assam's Mariani

In a harrowing incident, a group of unidentified miscreants attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old boy, the son of Ram Singh Bhumi, from Seleng Tea Estate in Mariani, Jorhat district, on Tuesday midnight.
According to reports, the child, accompanied by his parents, had attended a marriage party earlier in the evening. Upon returning home, the boy stepped out of the house to use the toilet. It was during this time that three unidentified miscreants, allegedly arriving in a Maruti Van, seized him, gagging his mouth with cloth, and swiftly fled from the scene.
The perpetrators traveled approximately 20 kilometers to an undisclosed location before the boy regained consciousness and managed to escape while the vehicle was stationary. Upon his return home, the father, Ram Singh Bhumi, informed the media, revealing the terrifying ordeal his son had endured.
He recounted, "My son was unconscious while he was being kidnapped by the miscreants. He managed to come out of the car, while they halted at a place. In the meantime, when I along with my brother and other people started to trace his whereabouts, I saw him returning back home. We came to know about the incident after my son's arrival."
The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the area, leaving residents on edge. As the alleged kidnappers remain at large, the local police are intensifying efforts to apprehend them and ensure the safety of the community.