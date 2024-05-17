Tinsukia

Unidentified Miscreants Kidnap Three Teenagers in Tinsukia’s Doomdooma

In a disturbing incident reported on Friday afternoon, unidentified miscreants purportedly abducted three teenagers in Tinsukia district, sparking concerns and an immediate police response.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene as a white-coloured ISUZU vehicle intercepted the teenagers near the Doomdooma bypass, close to Beesakopie line no. 50. Witnesses reported that the perpetrators forcefully ushered the teenagers into the vehicle before swiftly speeding away.

"I saw the car following the children stopped near Beesakopie line No. 50 and forcefully dragged the children inside the car and drove it towards the direction of Namsai," recounted one eyewitness, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

In the wake of the incident, authorities were promptly notified, prompting Doomdooma police to initiate a pursuit of the suspects' vehicle, which was headed towards Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. However, despite the concerted efforts, police officials have yet to disclose any significant breakthroughs or leads.

Disturbingly, the identities of the abducted teenagers remain unknown, adding further urgency to the ongoing investigation.

