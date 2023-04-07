100-Bed Yoga Hospital to be Set Up in Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the ‘Yoga Mahotsav-2023’ at the Dibrugarh University in Assam on Friday.

Speaking to the huge gathering of Yoga enthusiasts in Dibrugarh, Sarbananda Sonowal said that a 100-bed Yoga and Naturopathy hospital will be set up at Dibrugarh to strengthen the healthcare in the region.

Sonowal said, “On this holy occasion of Yoga Mahotsav, which is being celebrated on the auspicious World Health Day, I have the pleasure to announce that the Ministry of Ayush is going to set up a 100-bedded Yoga and Naturopathy hospital at Dibrugarh. This will boost Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region.”