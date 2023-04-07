100-Bed Yoga Hospital to be Set Up in Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the ‘Yoga Mahotsav-2023’ at the Dibrugarh University in Assam on Friday.
Speaking to the huge gathering of Yoga enthusiasts in Dibrugarh, Sarbananda Sonowal said that a 100-bed Yoga and Naturopathy hospital will be set up at Dibrugarh to strengthen the healthcare in the region.
Sonowal said, “On this holy occasion of Yoga Mahotsav, which is being celebrated on the auspicious World Health Day, I have the pleasure to announce that the Ministry of Ayush is going to set up a 100-bedded Yoga and Naturopathy hospital at Dibrugarh. This will boost Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region.”
"I thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for extending full support to this only-of-its-kind centre in the Northeast. This centre will cater to the needs of the region by providing Yoga and naturopathy outpatient and inpatient treatments to the people of Assam. An MoU was also signed between the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and Dibrugarh University to develop an ecosystem of Yoga practitioners which will further reinforce our commitment to make Yoga a part of everyone's healthy lifestyle," the Union Minister said.
Sarbananda Sonowal further said, "It is a matter of immense pleasure and pride that Dibrugarh is hosting this wonderful 'Yoga Mahotsav' in this pristine environment. As thousands of you joined us, we are emboldening the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Yoga a global movement towards healthier and better tomorrow. I must thank our distinguished guests who joined us here today to make this event a success.”
International students from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia and Korea apart from thousands of students, yoga enthusiasts also participated at the Yoga Mahotsav, making it a grand success, said the Union Minister.
Yoga Mahotsav commemorates 75 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga celebrated on June 21.
The event was also graced by the Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha, Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and MP of Dibrugarh, Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta, former minister and Chairman, HOUSEFED, Bhabesh Kalita, Health and Family Welfare Minister of Manipur, Sapam Ranjan Singh, Minister of Power of Meghalaya, A T Mondal, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Professor Jiten Hazarika, and Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, and many other dignitaries.