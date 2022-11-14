16th Assam Yoga Mahotsav To Be Held In Guwahati

Indian Yoga Practice Center and Yoga Therapy Centre, a top Yoga institute in Northeast India will be observing the 16th Assam Yoga Mahotsav, 2022 from December 12, 2022 to January 10, 2023.

The Inauguration Ceremony will be held at the District Library in Guwahati from 11:00 am.

The event will include Mass Yoga & Meditation Practice, Yoga Rally, three day Naturopathy Workshop in association with Mahapurash R Srimanta Sankardev Viswabidyalaya, Yoga prerana sibir in association with IGP Jail of seven districts, Blood Donation Camp in association with Blood Bank, GMCH, Yoga Street Drama, three day Workshop Yoga Therapy and Massage at Yoga Tirtha Maligion, Government level Seminar cum Workshop on Yoga at KKHSOU hall Khanapara.

Presentation of the prestigious Swami Shivananda Saraswati Yoga Prerana Award 2022, Yoga Quiz, Extempore Talk on Yoga, Yoga Conclave, Inter Yoga Mahavidyalaya Group Yogasana Competition and other competitions, in addition to the traditional evening ‘Yoga Sandhya’.

The closing ceremony will be held on January 10, 2023 at Shivananda Yogasharm in Kolkata.

“Through the programme, we will award 16 awards to 16 people. This year the Swami Shivananda Saraswati Yoga Prerana Award was given to Prof. Ramchandra G. Bhatta, Ex. Vice Chancellor, S-VYASA University, Bengaluru, Chairman, Veda Bigyan Shudha Sangthan Institute, Bengaluru, All India Gurukula Yojana Pramukh, Bharatiya Shikshana Mandalam, Karnataka, etc.,” said Yogacharya Subhasish.