100-Foot Statue of Zubeen Garg Constructed In South Kamrup As Public Tribute

Sarpara Friends Club of South Kamrup has constructed a 100-foot-tall statue as a tribute to Zubeen Garg.
For many years, the Sarpara Friends Club has been organising the annual Dussehra celebrations on Vijaya Dashami evening.
However, this year, following Zubeen's untimely demise, the organisers cancelled all festive programmes a week in advance.
Instead of the festive programmes, they decided to honour the singer by building this towering statue at the very same venue.
The organising committee said the initiative is meant to offer a public homage to the heartthrob of Assam.
One of the committee members said, “Even though 90% of our preparations were completed, following the sudden death of Zubeen, we decided not to go ahead with the festive programmes. Instead, this statue was built within just five days as a tribute to him.”
He further added, “Public prayers will be held for Zubeen over the next two days, and this statue will remain here for four to five days.”
Along with the tribute, a Public prayer service will also be held.
Meanwhile, the grounds of R.B. High School in Sarpara have been filled with banners carrying photographs of Zubeen Garg.
