100 "Nahor Trees" Planted at Dibrugarh University in Tribute to Zubeen Garg

In a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, 100 saplings of the Indian Rose Chestnut (Nahor) tree were planted today at the Dibrugarh University campus.

The initiative was led by Parmeshawar Dutta, a renowned nature enthusiast who has planted countless trees across Assam. Continuing his environmental mission, Dutta dedicated today’s plantation drive to the memory of Zubeen Garg.

The sapling plantation ceremony took place at the Teachers’ Hostel courtyard of the university, with Vice-Chancellor Dr Jiten Hazarika and several other distinguished guests in attendance.

Recognised for his deep love for nature, Parmeshwar Dutta’s efforts combine ecological responsibility with cultural homage.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote greenery and environmental awareness across Assam, blending the celebration of local heritage with a commitment to preserving the environment.