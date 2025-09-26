Mirza College Students Protest, Demand Justice for Zubeen's Death

Students from Mirza College in South Kamrup have staged a protest demanding justice for the demise of Zubeen Garg.

The protesters expressed their disappointment over the negligence in the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s case.

Hundreds of students came onto the streets to protest, joined by teachers and members of various organisations.

The protestors insisted that unless Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta are arrested, not only they but people from across the state will continue to protest for justice.

The protesters raised slogans including “We Want Justice” and “Accused should be hanged”.

He further stated, “We Assamese people are not afraid of police batons. Even if they try to jail us, we will not stop demanding justice for Zubeen.”

The demonstration reflects widespread anger and grief among Zubeen Garg’s fans and the Assamese community, calling for a swift and impartial investigation into his death.

