100th Cabinet Meeting: CM Sarma-led Assam Govt Sets Benchmark in 2.5 Years

Addressing the media here in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “From 2002 to 2004, 52 cabinet meetings were held, similarly from 2005 to 2007, 50 cabinet meetings were convened, again from 2007 to 2011 (five years) 52 cabinet meetings were held, from 2011 to 2014 (three years) around 35 cabinet meetings were held, from 2015 to 2017, around 37 cabinet meetings were conducted, again from 2017 to 2020 around 31 cabinet meetings were conducted, and from 2020 to 2021, approximately seven cabinet meetings were held in the state. In total, there were 264 cabinet meetings held in the state throughout the course of these 20 years. However, by holding the 100th cabinet meeting in under 2.5 years, our government has been able to accomplish a significant milestone. I am optimistic that this administration will be able to surpass the number of cabinet sessions held between 2002 and 2021 during its term.”