10th International Yoga Day Celebrated at Patanjali Wellness

The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Yog Bhavan Auditorium, Patanjali Wellness, under the guidance of Yogrishi Swami Ramdev Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj.
The theme for this year's event was 'Yoga for Self and Society as well as Universe.'
Swami Ramdev Maharaj highlighted the transformative power of yoga, stating that yoga and yoga-oriented integrated treatment systems can reverse incurable diseases. He emphasized that yoga is not just for personal and societal well-being but also for the entire universe, asserting that yoga can address global challenges.
"Yoga is self-discipline, self-realization, self-healing, and the solution to all life's problems," said Swami Ramdev. He cited numerous examples of individuals who have overcome severe health conditions such as cancer, liver cirrhosis, and heart blockages through yoga, turning the impossible into possible.
He urged people to incorporate yoga into their daily lives, practicing it for at least 10 to 20 minutes daily, aiming for an hour. "Yoga is the greatest gift of our sages to humanity," he added, calling for a commitment to regular yoga practice throughout the year.
Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj echoed these sentiments, describing yoga as India's greatest boon to the world. He praised Swami Ramdev for making yoga accessible to the masses and integrating it into daily routines. Balkrishna emphasized the role of yoga in curing incurable diseases and urged everyone to embrace yoga as a way of life.
The event saw participation from hundreds of individuals who shared their success stories of overcoming various health issues through yoga. Patients with conditions such as blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes narrated their journeys to recovery, attributing their improved health to yoga and integrated treatment systems.
Swami Ramdev demonstrated various yoga practices, including yogic jogging, Surya Namaskar, and pranayama techniques like Anulom-Vilom and Bhastrika. The session also included demonstrations of advanced yoga postures by students from Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharyakulam, as well as various therapies from Patanjali Wellness.
Participants from around 200 nearby villages attended the session organized by Patanjali Yog Samiti. The event also featured demonstrations of Panchakarma, Shatkarma, and Naturopathy therapies by Patanjali Wellness therapists.
Key attendees included Chief Central Incharge of Patanjali Mahila Yoga Samiti Sadhvi Devpriya, Bhai Rakesh 'Bharat', Swami Parmarthdev, Purchase Committee President Sister Anshul, Communication Department Head Sister Parul, and other prominent figures from Patanjali Yogpeeth and its affiliated units.