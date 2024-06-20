PM Modi to Lead 10th International Day of Yoga Celebrations in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 will headline the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at SKICC in Srinagar. The theme for this year, "Yoga for Self and Society," underscores the practice's dual benefits for individual well-being and societal harmony. Joining him will be dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister of State Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.
The event aims to unite thousands in promoting global health through yoga, emphasizing its role in physical, mental, and spiritual growth. Prime Minister Modi will address participants and lead the Common Yoga Protocol session. In a letter to Gram Pradhans, he urged grassroots promotion of holistic health and yoga awareness.
Preparations at SKICC are in full swing, ensuring a memorable experience for yoga enthusiasts. Since its inception in 2015, PM Modi has championed IDY, hosting events worldwide including at iconic venues and the United Nations Headquarters.
This year's celebrations extend nationwide, featuring "Yoga for Space" initiatives at ISRO centers and participation from the Gaganyaan project team. Globally, Indian Embassies and Missions will also join, highlighting yoga's global influence.
The IDY 2024 festivities reflect a "Whole of Government" approach, engaging various departments, state governments, and union territories. Events include mass yoga sessions in Delhi organized by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with NDMC, ASI, and DDA.
To engage families worldwide, the Ministry has launched the "Yoga with Family" Video Contest on MyGov and MyBharat platforms, encouraging entries that promote health, unity, and family bonds.
Participants and enthusiasts are invited to use hashtags like #InternationalDayofYoga2024, #YogaForSelfAndSociety, #YogaWithFamily, and #IDY2024 to share their experiences and join the global celebration of yoga.