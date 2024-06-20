PM Modi to Lead 10th International Day of Yoga Celebrations in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 will headline the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at SKICC in Srinagar. The theme for this year, "Yoga for Self and Society," underscores the practice's dual benefits for individual well-being and societal harmony. Joining him will be dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister of State Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.