11 Students Faint in Classrooms in Assam’s Tezpur Due to Heatwave

Amid scorching heat with day temperature remaining above the normal by (4-6)°C in the state, at least 11 students of Sonitpur Jatiya Vidyalaya in Tezpur fainted inside their classrooms on Friday.
According to reports, the situation descended into chaos after students in classes VII and VIII complained of discomfort and fainted during an afternoon class.
All the students who fainted were rushed to the Gate Hospital in Tezpur and given first aid.
The condition of the students was stated to be stable. The parents of children informed about the incident.
Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that dry weather conditions in the Guwahati city and neighbourhood is likely to prevail for few days with day temperature remaining above the normal by (4-6)°C.
However, light rain is also expected at isolated pockets in the state of Assam and other parts of the Northeastern regions.
Forecast Valid For Next Five Days
DAY 1: Light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Day temperature is very likely to be above normal by (4-6)°C over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
DAY 2: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Day temperature very likely to be above normal by (4-6)°C over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
DAY 3: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
DAY 4: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
DAY 5: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.