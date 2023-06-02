11 Students Faint in Classrooms in Assam’s Tezpur Due to Heatwave

Forecast Valid For Next Five Days

DAY 1: Light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Day temperature is very likely to be above normal by (4-6)°C over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

DAY 2: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Day temperature very likely to be above normal by (4-6)°C over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

DAY 3: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

DAY 4: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

DAY 5: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.