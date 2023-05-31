Dry Weather Conditions To Annoy Citizens of NE | Know Full Forecast

Prasenjit Deb
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that dry weather conditions in the Guwahati city and neighbourhood is likely to prevail for few days with day temperature remaining above the normal by (4-6)°C.
However, light rain is also expected at isolated pockets in the state of Assam and other parts of the Northeastern regions.
Available data from the IMD indicates that in last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at a few places over Mizoram; light rain occurred at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and dry weather prevailed over Manipur and Tripura. While, day temperatures had no large change over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura; appreciable rise over Manipur and marked rise over Meghalaya during last 24 hours. Those were markedly above normal over Manipur; appreciably above normal over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Tripura and above normal over Meghalaya during the last 24 hours.
The maximum temperature in Guwahati city on Wednesday recorded was 37°C, markedly above normal (5.1°C), while, the minimum temperature is likely to remain at 24.5°C (0.4 C above normal), according to IMD predictions.
Further, a thundery development is likely to be witnessed overnight from 8.30 pm onwards in the Guwahati city, it said in the report.
Forecast Valid For Next Five Days
DAY 1: Light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Day temperature is very likely to be above normal by (4-6)°C over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
DAY 2: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Day temperature very likely to be above normal by (4-6)°C over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
DAY 3: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
DAY 4: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
DAY 5: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
LOCAL FORECAST FOR GUWAHATI AND NEIGHBOURHOOD VALID FOR NEXT 7 DAYS
Day 1: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 37°C & 25°C respectively.
Day 2: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C & 25°C respectively.
Day 3: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C & 24°C respectively.
Day 4: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C & 24°C respectively.
Day 5: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C & 24°C respectively.
Day 6: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C & 23°C respectively.
Day 7: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C & 22°C respectively.