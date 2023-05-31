Dry Weather Conditions To Annoy Citizens of NE | Know Full Forecast

LOCAL FORECAST FOR GUWAHATI AND NEIGHBOURHOOD VALID FOR NEXT 7 DAYS

Day 1: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 37°C & 25°C respectively.

Day 2: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C & 25°C respectively.

Day 3: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C & 24°C respectively.