11 Tokay Geckos Seized in Assam's Dibrugarh; Three Smugglers Nabbed

The police on Friday seized 11 Tokay geckos in Assam's Dibrugarh district, during a special operation based on specific intelligence inputs, sources said.

The geckos were seized in search operations conducted at the Sunfeast Dhaba in Dibrugarh's Lahowal. In connection with the case, three individuals involved in the illegal trade of Tokay geckos were reportedly apprehended. The three smugglers have been identified as Debasish Dahotia, Manash Dahotia, and Dipankar Gharpholia.

Additionally, the police also seized a vehicle bearing registration number AS23W5506 and a motorcycle with registration number AS06AF0276 from the suspects.

The investigation into the illegal wildlife trade is ongoing.