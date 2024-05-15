Assam

12 Detained In Cybercrime Crackdown Across 4 Locations In Assam

The raids, part of a larger effort to curb cybercriminals, resulted in the seizure of multiple SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other materials. So far, over 200 arrests have been made related to cybercrime cases since the Assam government ordered the crackdown in 2023.