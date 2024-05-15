12 Detained In Cybercrime Crackdown Across 4 Locations In Assam

A late night crackdown by Assam Police on cybercrime across four locations led to the capture of 12 individuals along with the seizure of incrimnating evidences on Wednesday.
The operation, which was launched at around 1 am at Laharighat, Bhuragaon, and Moirabari in the Morigaon district, as well as in Guwahati, is still underway, according to officials.
The operation was led by the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Morigaon Police's Crime Investigation Wing, Samiran Baishya who informed that 16 special police teams were involved in the coordinated raids.
The raids, part of a larger effort to curb cybercriminals, resulted in the seizure of multiple SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other materials. So far, over 200 arrests have been made related to cybercrime cases since the Assam government ordered the crackdown in 2023.
Meanwhile, officials expect the seized documents to uncover more details which will help them to dismantle the vast and intricate network of cybercriminals in Assam.
Those detained during the raids were taken in and are undergoing interrogation to gather more information.
ASP Baishya, who led the effort, lauded the dedication and efficiency of the police teams involved in the raids.