12-Hour Bandh Called in Barak Valley on June 27 Against Delimitation Draft

The Barak Democratic Front (BDF) of Assam has called for a 12-hour bandh in three districts of the Barak Valley on June 27 (Tuesday).
As per sources, 12 opposition parties including Congress have also called for a Barak Valley bandh on the same day.
The bandh has been announced in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts as a mark of protest against the recent delimitation draft proposal issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The bandh was first scheduled for June 30 but was reportedly preponed to June 27 later.
According to information, a flag march will also be organized on Monday ahead of the 12-hour bandh.
In the draft delimitation document released on June 20, the EC has proposed to retain the number of assembly seats in Assam at 126 and the Lok Sabha constituencies at 14.
The commission has also planned to alter the geographical boundaries of most of the constituencies, both assembly and the Lok Sabha, while eliminating some seats and creating a few new ones.
Right after the release of the draft delimitation, protests erupted against the proposals with allies of the ruling BJP-led coalition as well as opposition parties venting their discontent.