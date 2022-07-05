12 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Assam's Gossaigaon

Assam

As many as 12 people were injured in a head-on collision accident that took place in Assam’s Gossaigaon under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Damrapara area wherein a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Gossaigaon for treatment.

No casualty has been reported so far.

On Monday, at least 16 passengers, including school children, were killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

The bus has been heavily damaged in the accident. According to officials, at least 40 students were in the bus when the accident took place.

