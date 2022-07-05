Prepared To Deal With Next Covid-19 Wave: GMCH Superintendent

The superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma on Tuesday called for people to maintain all Covid-19 protocols amid a rise in cases in Assam.

This comes after Assam reported as many as 161 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Monday. Dr. Sarma said that there is a sudden spurt in daily cases in the state.

It may be noted that out of the total of 161 cases, as many as 90 cases were reported from the Kamrup metropolitan district.

The GMCH superintendent told reporters today, “I urge the people to follow all Covid-19 protocols and maintain Covid appropriate behavior.”

“It has again become very necessary to wear masks not only in public spaces but at all times if possible,” said Dr. Sarma.

He also urged people to take the third dose or the booster dose of the vaccine as soon as possible.

Dr. Sarma said, “A large chunk of the population is yet to take the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine. I urge them to take the booster dose at the earliest.”