Prepared To Deal With Next Covid-19 Wave: GMCH Superintendent

The superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma on Tuesday called for people to maintain all Covid-19 protocols amid a rise in cases in Assam.
This comes after Assam reported as many as 161 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Monday. Dr. Sarma said that there is a sudden spurt in daily cases in the state.
It may be noted that out of the total of 161 cases, as many as 90 cases were reported from the Kamrup metropolitan district.
The GMCH superintendent told reporters today, “I urge the people to follow all Covid-19 protocols and maintain Covid appropriate behavior.”
“It has again become very necessary to wear masks not only in public spaces but at all times if possible,” said Dr. Sarma.
He also urged people to take the third dose or the booster dose of the vaccine as soon as possible.
Dr. Sarma said, “A large chunk of the population is yet to take the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine. I urge them to take the booster dose at the earliest.”
The GMCH superintendent also mentioned that among maximum patients who tested positive for the virus the common symptoms were like flu fever.
Meanwhile, Dr. Sarma also appraised on GMCH’s preparedness to deal should another wave of the Covid-19 virus strike.
He said, “We are completely prepared to deal with the situation. A total of 589 beds are ready and available here at GMCH.”
“38 ICU beds are available at the Kalapahar hospital, 100 in the GMCH parking and 300 at Sarusajai,” informed the superintendent.
Currently, there are five patients recovering from the virus here at GMCH, added Dr. Sarma.
Assam recorded the highest number of cases in the last five months yesterday. The cases were detected out of 1,631 samples tested during that time.
Kamrup rural (24) and Dibrugarh (11) followed Kamrup metropolitan in the number of cases reported in these districts.
There are 710 active cases in the state at present.