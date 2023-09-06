Flood Situation in Assam Improves; Affected People Down to Below 37k

The flood situation in Assam has improved to a great extend as the number of affected population has decreased to 36,696, according to the latest bulletin.
The daily flood report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) mentioned that no River was flowing above the highest flood level.
Meanwhile, only 7 districts remain affected by the floods including Darrang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Nagaon. Moreover, 11 revenue circles under these districts remain affected, the report mentioned. The number of villages affected by floods came out to 144, added the report.
In the meantime, no deaths or people missing were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the death toll at 18.