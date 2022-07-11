12 New Cases Of Japanese Encephalitis Detected In Assam

Amid a surge in cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam, as many as 12 fresh cases were reported in the state on Monday.

The total cases of JE since July now stand at 98 in the state, data from the national health mission (NHM) in Assam showed.

Of the 12 new cases, three were reported from Morigaon district, two each from Karimganj, Nagaon and Sonitpur and one each from Chirang, Darrang and Tinsukia districts.

Meanwhile, two people died of the disease today. The deaths were reported from Barpeta and Jorhat. With this, the cumulative death toll due to the virus stands at 10.