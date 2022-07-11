CSJMC Students' 45-Day Campaign Against Drug Abuse Concludes

The 45-day long campaign on ‘Substance Abuse and Awareness about Rehabilitation’ by the students of the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University has concluded.

The campaign that began mid-May till 29th June was packed with four major on-ground events alongside a digital campaign that will continue to run till the end of July.

The campaign had events including a public survey on the awareness of rehabilitation, social experiment that caught the crowd off guard, a grassroots community engagement with the tea tribes at Sealkotee Tea Estate, talk show and closed with a musical show that threw light on the lack of sensitivity and the importance of a dialogue that continues to be absent in our everyday conversations.

What came out from the findings and the social experiment is lack of awareness about rehabilitation and shame around simply looking for help. The social experiment pulled deprecating reactions from the public wherein two student actors played the role of drug addicts without the public knowing.