1,281 Madrasas Converted Into Regular Schools In Assam

The Department of School Education in Assam officially announced the renaming of 1,281 ME (Madrasa Education) madrasas to ME Schools.
SEBA (Board of Secondary Education Assam) oversaw the conversion of these government and provincialised madrasas into regular schools.
State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared details about the list of schools on the social media platform X.
This notification signifies a significant shift in the nomenclature of these educational institutions, underscoring the government's dedication to fostering uniformity and inclusivity within Assam's education system.
Earlier in the year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his intention to close all madrasas (Islamic religious schools) in the state.