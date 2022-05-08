13 AANLA Cadres Lay Down Arms In Assam

As many as 13 cadres of a militant group surrendered before police at Bokajan PS in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

This was informed by Special Director General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order, GP Singh.

The cadres, belonging to the militant group All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), also laid down their arms which included rifles and pistols.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “Moved by call of peace by @CMOfficeAssam Hon @himantabiswa ji, 13 cadres of militant group AANLA left path of violence today in presence of @assampolice @official_dgar @crpfindia officials at Bokajan PS @karbianglongpol.”