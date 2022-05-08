13 AANLA Cadres Lay Down Arms In Assam

As many as 13 cadres of a militant group surrendered before police at Bokajan PS in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.
This was informed by Special Director General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order, GP Singh.
The cadres, belonging to the militant group All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), also laid down their arms which included rifles and pistols.
Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “Moved by call of peace by @CMOfficeAssam Hon @himantabiswa ji, 13 cadres of militant group AANLA left path of violence today in presence of @assampolice @official_dgar @crpfindia officials at Bokajan PS @karbianglongpol.”
Earlier in January this year, around 246 miltants belonging to the United Gorkha Peoples’ Organization (UGPO) and Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) formally surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The arms laying down ceremony took place at International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati,
According to reports, around 277 various types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both the outfits before the authority
Further, financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh was also distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation.
